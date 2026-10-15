Jackson (ankle) officially went down as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Jackson wasn't spotted by reporters earlier in the day, and Baltimore's injury report confirms his second absence in as many days to begin Week 6 prep. The Ravens haven't given up hope regarding their starting QB returning for Sunday's pivotal game in Cleveland, but it would take a return to practice in some capacity from Jackson to provide real optimism regarding his status. Tyler Huntley would make a second consecutive start should Jackson sit out Sunday.