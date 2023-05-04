Jackson signed his five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Ravens on Thursday.
Baltimore and Jackson agreed to terms on the five-year extension, which reportedly includes $185 million in guarantees, just prior to the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, and both sides have now made the deal official. The team then selected rookie wideout Zay Flowers in the first round, adding another hopeful boost to a wide receiver room that also saw Odell Beckham signed to a one-year deal, and will get Rashod Bateman (foot) back from injury. By virtue of the revamped wide receiver corps, not to mention Mark Andrews' continued presence, Jackson looks set up to thrive with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Lands five-year extension•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Agrees to extension with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Still in team's plans, per DeCosta•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Has requested trade•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Gets franchise tag•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Team optimistic about new deal•