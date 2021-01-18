The Ravens and Jackson (concussion) are expected to begin discussions regarding a contract extension this offseason, Ryan Mink & Joe Schiller of the team's official site report.

The Ravens are first expected to lock up Jackson's services through the 2022 season by picking up his fifth-year option, at which point discussions will turn toward a more long-term extension. The 2018 first-round pick has delivered a playoff berth in each of his three seasons as under center in Baltimore, in addition to earning the NFL's MVP award in 2019. There's plenty of recent precedent for young franchise players signing long-term deals, with Patrick Mahomes (10-year, $503 million) and Deshaun Watson (four-year, $156 million) both having inked their lucrative contracts as they were headed into their fourth season, just as Jackson is now.