Jackson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

As was expected after the Ravens listed him as doubtful heading into the weekend following three consecutive missed practices, Jackson will miss his first game of the season due to the PCL sprain of his left knee that he sustained in Baltimore's Week 13 win over the Broncos. Tyler Huntley came on in relief of Jackson in that contest and will now draw the fifth start of his career Sunday. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson is facing an estimated 1-to-3-week recovery timeline and could be in danger of missing the Ravens' Dec. 17 game at Cleveland as well, though the team has yet to officially comment on the quarterback's status for the Week 15 contest.