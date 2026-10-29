Jackson (ankle) handled all of the first-team work during Wednesday's practice and is on track to play Sunday against the Bills, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has yet to officially confirm that Jackson will put an end to his three-game absence and start Week 8, but all signs are pointing toward the two-time MVP playing in Buffalo. After returning to practice last week as a limited participant, Jackson practiced as a full participant Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a left high-ankle sprain during an Oct. 4 win over the Titans. Assuming all goes well for Jackson in practices Thursday and Friday, he should head into the weekend without an injury designation.