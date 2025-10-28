Ravens' Lamar Jackson: On track to return vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Jackson noted after Tuesday's practice that he is "100 percent healthy" and is trending toward making his return from a three-game absence against the Dolphins on Sunday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Jackson has been recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 4 against the Chiefs, which may still impact his mobility in his return Week 9. With Jackson back as the Ravens' QB1, Tyler Huntley will revert to backup duties while Cooper Rush serves as the emergency third quarterback against Miami.
