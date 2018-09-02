Jackson will enter the season as Baltimore's No. 3 quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Robert Griffin, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Jackson had three rushing TDs during the preseason and improved as a passer the last two weeks, but it seems the Ravens are more comfortable entering the season with a veteran backup. This may also end the discussion about gadget plays involving Jackson, as teams usually don't keep their No. 3 QB active on gamedays. It still isn't totally out of the question for Jackson to make starts during his rookie season, especially if the Ravens fall out of playoff contention.