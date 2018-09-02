Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Opens season as No. 3 QB
Jackson will enter the season as Baltimore's No. 3 quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Robert Griffin, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Jackson had three rushing TDs during the preseason and improved as a passer the last two weeks, but it seems the Ravens are more comfortable entering the season with a veteran backup. This may also end the discussion about gadget plays involving Jackson, as teams usually don't keep their No. 3 QB active on gamedays. It still isn't totally out of the question for Jackson to make starts during his rookie season, especially if the Ravens fall out of playoff contention.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...