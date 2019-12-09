Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson hurt his quadriceps on a low hit Sunday at Buffalo, and the Ravens will take a "wait-and-see" approach with his situation, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens have a quick turnaround with a game Thursday against the Jets, so the team merely held a walk-through Monday. Jackson himself took the field late during the portion of the session open to the media, which was enough to be listed as limited on the practice estimate, per Clifton Brown of the team's official site. The quarterback will have two more chances this week to elevate to full participation, but ultimately his listing on Wednesday's injury report will be telling for his availability for Week 15.