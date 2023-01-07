Jackson (knee), who has already been ruled out for Week 18 against the Bengals, could play in the team's playoff matchup the following week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson has not practiced in a month and didn't seem to be all that close for a pivotal Week 18 return against the Bengals, but the superstar quarterback may attempt to gut it out with the Ravens' 2022-23 season on the line next week. Coach John Harbaugh was "hopeful" Jackson could make his return next week, but as Schefter noted, there's still swelling in the quarterback's knee, which complicates a firm timeline for return.