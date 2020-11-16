Jackson completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 249 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 55 rushing yards on 11 carries in Sunday's 23-17 loss to New England.

Jackson fell short in the battle of former Heisman and NFL MVP award winners, turning the ball over on downs on Baltimore's final drive. The 249 passing yards were the second highest total for the 23-year-old this season, and he was able to accomplish the feat in wet and windy playing conditions at Foxborough. Jackson now has 16 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores through nine games, putting him on pace to finish well below the 36 and seven respectively he posted in a dominant MVP campaign last year. The Louisville product criticized his coaching staff for predictable playcalling after throwing for just 170 yards and no touchdowns against the Colts last week, so perhaps this immediate improvement in the passing game can be attributed to an adjustment made by offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Those with shares in Jackson are hoping this success will carry through the rest of the season, starting with a tough matchup against the Titans on Sunday.