Jackson went 19-for-37 passing with 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding three rushing yards on two carries during Sunday's 27-3 win against the Bengals.

Though Jackson extends his regular-season record to an incredible career mark of 23-4, his three rushing yards against Cincinnati are the fewest in any of his NFL starts. The 2019 MVP had been efficient in throwing to a 68.4 completion rate with seven TDs and one INT coming into Week 5, but his passing yardage totals have been underwhelming, as he is now averaging fewer than 190 yards per game following Sunday's outing against Cincinnati. A Week 6 matchup against Philadelphia provides a bounce-back opportunity for Jackson, as the Eagles surrendered 239 passing yards, 136 rushing yards and 38 points in a loss to the Steelers on Sunday.