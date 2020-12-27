Jackson completed 17 of 26 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also rushed 13 times for 80 yards and lost a fumble.

Save for his lost fumble, Jackson played an integral role in the two-score victory, connecting with Marquise Brown and Dez Bryant for his scoring tosses and checking in with the second-most rushing yards on the afternoon for the Ravens. Jackson has now thrown multiple touchdowns in three of the past four games, and he's now gained at least 80 yards on the ground on three occasions during that sample as well. Jackson will look to put together a strong finish to his season and secure a playoff berth for Baltimore in a Week 17 road battle against the Bengals.