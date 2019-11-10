Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns and added 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries during Sunday's 49-13 win over Cincinnati.

The Ravens were already up 28-10 midway through the third quarter when Jackson, off of a zone read, twisted and turned up field for a 47-yard touchdown run. He capped off the very next drive with a 20-yard loft to rookie Marquise Brown for his third touchdown throw of the game and the Ravens pulled the dynamic sophomore for the remainder of the blowout. Jackson set a career high for completion percentage in a game in which he threw multiple passes, 88.2 percent, and boasted a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating for the second time this season. Though doubters continue to wait for Jackson to falter, he is humming in Greg Roman's perfectly-tailored offensive scheme. Next up is a Houston defense that has had trouble defending the pass this season.