Jackson completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

For the first time all season, Jackson failed to run for double-digit yardage as he gained only four yards on three carries, but he hardly needed to during a game in which the Ravens never trailed. He was nearly flawless with his arm though, posting a perfect QB rating of 158.3 as he hit Zay Flowers for a pair of second-quarter scores before adding a three-yard TD to Patrick Ricard late in the third. Jackson has a stellar 15:1 TD:INT over the last five games, reaching 280 passing yards in all five contests, and his impressive streak figures to continue in Week 10 against a Bengals defense he already lit up for 348 yards and four touchdowns in their first meeting.