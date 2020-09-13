Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 45 yards on seven rush attempts during Sunday's 38-6 win against the Browns.

The 2019 MVP was pulled late in the fourth quarter for Robert Griffin, as he had already done his job in leading Baltimore to a 32-point lead, handing the Browns an NFL record 16th-consecutive winless Week 1 in the process. Jackson is now 14-2 in his last 16 regular-season starts, and excluding a 28-12 loss to Tennessee in the AFC divisional round, he has three-plus passing touchdowns in four straight contests dating back to Week 14 of last season. Next up is a showdown against the Texans, and a defense that was tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks during 2019.