Jackson (illness) has been officially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jackson's positive COVID-19 test came up during Thursday's round of testing. With that timing in mind, the QB won't play in Tuesday's rescheduled game against the Steelers, but it's plausible that Jackson could be cleared in time for Week 13 action, with Baltimore now slated to face Dallas on Monday, Dec. 7. Robert Griffin is in line to draw the start at QB in place of Jackson this coming Tuesday.

