Jackson, who is scheduled to undergo surgery on his injured right thumb, has told teammates he plans to return later this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson dislocated and fractured his right thumb on his only play of last Sunday's loss at Buffalo, and while he was placed on injured reserve Thursday, he hasn't been ruled out for the season. Considering the typical recovery for his particular injury is in the 6-to-9-week range, per Rapoport, Jackson has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, but the Ravens will need to stay in the playoff hunt. To that end, Baltimore obtained Jacoby Brissett from Arizona this week to bolster a QB room that not only lost Jackson indefinitely but also Tyler Huntley for the season due to a turf-toe injury. Brissett's experience gives the team a chance to get back to winning ways after losing four games in a row.