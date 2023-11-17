Jackson, who visited the medical tent with an ankle injury late in the first quarter of Thursday night's 34-20 win over the Bengals, noted afterward that he'll "be good" for his team's Nov. 26 contest against the Chargers, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Despite getting his ankle checked out, Jackson was on the field for all 66 of the Ravens' snaps on offense, and with the extra time off he'll have ahead of Week 12 action the QB's availability versus the Chargers shouldn't be impacted. The same can't be said for star tight end Mark Andrews, who sustained what is looking like a season-ending ankle issue Thursday. In that context, Baltimore's reserve TEs (Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar) as well as the team's WR corps will be called upon to help fill the pass-catching void created by Andrews' looming absence.