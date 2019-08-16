Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Plays two drives
Jackson completed 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards and rushed twice for 14 yards in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason win over the Packers.
Jackson also had an exciting touchdown scamper, but that run was unfortunately negated due to an offensive penalty. With a mix of flash and misfires, Jackson still led the Ravens to field goals on both his drives. He'll aim to use next week's game against the Eagles to get fully prepared for the regular season.
