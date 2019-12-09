Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Pops up on injury report
Jackson (quad) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimation, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hensley notes that Jackson "walked with a slight hitch when he entered the indoor field house" Monday, so Jackson's status is worth tracking in advance of Thursday night's game against the Jets. So far, however, there has been nothing to suggest that the QB's status for the contest is in any peril.
