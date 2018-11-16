Jackson (illness) is in line to make his first career start Sunday against the Bengals, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Unavailable for Thursday's practice, Jackson returned Friday as a full participant and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco (hip) is listed as doubtful after failing to practice in any capacity this week, likely forcing the Ravens to choose between Jackson and Griffin for the Week 11 start. The team might even consider a rotation at quarterback, with the rookie getting more work on early downs while the veteran handles obvious passing situations. Coach John Harbaugh doesn't seem inclined to name his starter until Sunday, but it is possible the information leaks Friday or Saturday. The Ravens have a 1:00 EST kickoff Sunday against a Bengals team that allowed more than 500 yards of offense in each of its last three games.