Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Present at practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (toe) returned to practice Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson was estimated as DNP on Monday's practice report, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, and Hensley expects Jackson to be available Thursday night against the Bengals. Jackson is looking to bust a three-game slump against Cincinnati's league-worst defense. Jackson has averaged 174 passing yards per game with a 1:2 TD:INT mark over the last three weeks.
