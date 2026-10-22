Jackson (ankle) is taking the practice field with his teammates Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but he was notably absent from the portion of practice open to the media. The star QB is present during the media-access portion Thursday, but it remains to be seen if Jackson has progressed to full participation. Jackson missed Baltimore's previous two games, during which Tyler Huntley posted a 1-1 record while filling in under center.