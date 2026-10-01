Jackson (back) is participating at the start of Thursday's practice, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore Sports Radio reports.

Jackson was deemed a limited participant Wednesday, when he missed the early part of practice before joining teammates later in the session. The star quarterback's presence at the start of Thursday's practice suggests Jackson is in position to log a full session Thursday, though confirmation on that front won't come until after the Ravens wrap up their practice. There has been on indication that Jackson's status for Sunday's home game against the Titans is in any doubt.