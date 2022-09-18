Jackson completed 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 42-38 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed nine times for 119 yards and another score while committing a fumble that was recovered by Baltimore.

It's difficult to envision the Ravens losing a game in which Jackson put up the numbers he did Sunday, but that's exactly what came to pass courtesy of the Dolphins' jaw-dropping 28-point fourth quarter. Jackson was outplayed on the stat sheet by Tua Tagovailoa and his six touchdown passes, yet the 2019 MVP was the star of the first three quarters with touchdown tosses of 75, one and 12 yards to Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson, respectively. Jackson added a spectacular, trademark 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, making it a spectacular fantasy afternoon in defeat. Jackson and the Ravens will look to regroup after the devastating defeat when they hit the road and tangle with the Patriots in a Week 3 matchup.