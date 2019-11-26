Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Puts on a show versus Rams
Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns in Monday night's 45-6 win over the Rams. He also rushed eight times for 95 yards.
Jackson turned in a dazzling display, bolstering his MVP resume. The quarterback started by tossing touchdowns to Hollywood Brown on consecutive drives, then came inches away from a thrilling 36-yard scoring scamper on his next series. With another touchdown throw his next time out, however, Jackson not only led Baltimore to the end zone on all four of his first-half drives, but did so without a single incompletion. For an encore, he then opened the second half with back-to-back red-zone TD completions before making way for backup Robert Griffin to begin the fourth. Overall, it was a nearly perfect primetime performance from Jackson, who'll now look forward to a Week 13 showdown against the vaunted 49ers defense.
