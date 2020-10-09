The Ravens are listing Jackson (knee/illness) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he's expected to start after practicing fully Friday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jackson missed the Ravens' first two practices of Week 5, sitting out Wednesday with a minor knee issue and Thursday due to a stomach ailment. After Jackson was able to take every rep at Friday's practice with no visible bracing or wrapping on either knee, coach John Harbaugh declared the star signal-caller "good to go" for Sunday's game, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. In a similar vein, Jackson told reporters at practice he was "100 percent," so his questionable designation is probably more akin to the NFL's old "probable" designation. Jackson's fantasy managers should have no reservations about starting him in a favorable Week 5 matchup.