Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Questionable for Sunday
Jackson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
After sitting out Thursday's practice due to an illness, Jackson returned Friday as a full participant. "He looked good," coach John Harbaugh told Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site. Despite those facts, fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on Baltimore's inactive list, which will be released about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Back at practice•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Under the weather•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Delivers three scores in upset win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Delivers another big rushing effort•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Displays excellent rushing ability•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Turns it over thrice in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Add start Brown?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...