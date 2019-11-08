Play

Jackson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

After sitting out Thursday's practice due to an illness, Jackson returned Friday as a full participant. "He looked good," coach John Harbaugh told Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site. Despite those facts, fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on Baltimore's inactive list, which will be released about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

