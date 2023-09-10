Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed six times for 38 yards in the Ravens' 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Jackson was certainly efficient, but the offseason talk of the Ravens being more pass-oriented never really came to fruition with Baltimore mostly in control from the second half on. When he did put the ball up, Jackson displayed impressive chemistry with rookie Zay Flowers, who he connected with on a team-high nine occasions. Jackson also hit Odell Beckham and Rasho Bateman for another five completions, but his target pool was significantly narrow otherwise. With No. 1 running back J.K. Dobbins feared to have torn his Achilles in Sunday's game, it remains to be seen if Jackson will take to the ground more often beginning with a Week 2 road matchup against the Bengals, despite repeated declarations from the coaching staff the highly mobile signal-caller would run less this season.