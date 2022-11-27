Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-27 loss to Jacksonville. He added 14 rush attempts for 89 yards.

Jackson took a while to get going, as he managed only 88 passing yards and 37 rushing yards through two quarters. However, he racked up yardage in two scoring drives that concluded in the fourth quarter, the latter of which he capped with a 12-yard touchdown toss. Jackson's work on the ground was particularly positive for fantasy purposes, as it was his highest total since Week 3 despite the fact that he was on the injury report for a hip problem throughout the week. While he also narrowly missed a rushing score, Jackson topped 300 total yards for the third time in the campaign.