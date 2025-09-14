Jackson completed 19 of 29 passes for 225 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 13 yards in the Ravens' 41-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

A Browns defense that has traditionally given Jackson some trouble wasn't able to quite contain him as it had in the past, particularly during a second half in which Baltimore's offense compiled 24 points overall. Jackson contributed directly to 21 of those points with touchdown passes of two and 24 yards to Devontez Walker and a 23-yard scoring strike to DeAndre Hopkins. That trio of TD tosses was preceded by a 15-yard connection with Tylan Wallace in the second quarter, giving Jackson his first tally of at least three scoring passes since Week 15 of last season. Jackson has opened 2025 with a 6:0 TD:INT and next faces a Lions team coming off a rout of the Bears in a Week 3 interconference home showdown on Monday night, Sept. 22.