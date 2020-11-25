Jackson and the Ravens won't play the Steelers on Thanksgiving Day after the game was postponed until Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The decision to postpone the contest -- which had been scheduled for 8:20 ET p.m Thursday night -- arrives following the placement of several Baltimore players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
