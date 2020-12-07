The Ravens activated Jackson (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Jackson will now be eligible to rejoin teammates at Baltimore's facilities, and the transactions puts him on track to start Tuesday's game against the Cowboys. The Ravens may have some concerns that Jackson will be rusty after having been away from the team for a week and a half, but if he participates in Monday's walk-through practice it'll at least give him the benefit of some reps ahead of a favorable matchup against Dallas. On the other hand, two of Jackson's favorite targets remain on the COVID list, in the form of Mark Andrews (illness) and Willie Snead (illness).
