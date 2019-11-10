Play

Jackson (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The 22-year-old was considered questionable, but his status never truly appeared in doubt after he put in a full practice Friday. Jackson has found significant success on the ground over the last three weeks with 49 attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns, while Cincinnati features the worst rush defense in the NFL and allows 177.6 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry.

