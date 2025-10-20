Jackson (hamstring) is not on the field for Monday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson remains sidelined at practice despite the Ravens coming off a Week 7 bye, and coach John Harbaugh having said that "the hope" is that the franchise quarterback will be back in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Chicago, per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. That said, Baltimore's first official practice of Week 8 will occur Wednesday, so the team may simply be taking a cautious approach with Jackson's activity level until that date. In any case, fantasy managers will need to monitor Jackson's practice status closely, as if he were unable to suit up against the Bears backup quarterback Cooper Rush would draw another start. Jackson hasn't logged practice activity since injuring his hamstring Week 4 against the Chiefs.