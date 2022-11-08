Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Monday's 27-13 win over the Saints. He added 11 rushes for 82 yards.

Jackson got off to a quick start through the air by leading the Ravens on an 11-play, 76-yard touchdown drive on their second possession that he capped with a 24-yard touchdown toss to Isaiah Likely. He slowed down through the air from there, but he found success with his legs, ripping off runs of 17, 16 and 12 yards. The end result was his seventh game this season with over 50 rushing yards. That has helped him maintain a moderate amount of fantasy value despite having recorded multiple touchdowns in only one of his last six contests.