Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Remains involved in Baltimore's offense
Jackson completed his lone pass attempt for 12 yards and added five carries for 10 yards Sunday against the Steelers.
For the second straight week, Jackson played double-digit snaps. Unlike Week 8 against the Panthers, Jackson's inclusion in the offense came when the game was still undecided rather than late in the fourth quarter with the result already determined. Jackson's most notable play came when he floated out into the flat and looked to be wide open for a touchdown, but quarterback Joe Flacco didn't see it and instead looked for a receiver in the back of the end zone. Baltimore has now lost three straight going into its bye week, so it will be interesting to see whether the Ravens adjust their offense to further incorporate Jackson for the second half of the season.
