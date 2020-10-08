Jackson (knee/illness) is expected to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday despite having missed Thursday's practice due to a stomach ache, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Neither Jackson's current ailment or the knee injury that caused him to miss Wednesday's practice are expected to be enough to seriously endanger his readiness for Sunday's game against the Bengals, though it is notable that he's now missed back-to-back practices for the first time in his young career. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the Ravens consider both issues to be minor, so if Jackson is at least able to upgrade to 'limited' participation Friday it'll bode well for his Week 5 availability.