Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson (ankle) would remain the team's starting quarterback Sunday against the Buccaneers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Though longtime No. 1 signal-caller Joe Flacco (hip) is scheduled to return from a four-game absence this weekend, he'll dress as the backup for the first time in his career after Harbaugh stated that Jackson "gives the team the best chance to win right now," per Zrebiec. It's hard to quibble with Harbaugh's assessment, given that the Ravens sat at 4-5 under Flacco's stewardship while Jackson has helped guide the team to three wins in his four starts, with the lone loss coming in overtime on the road to the 11-2 Chiefs. Jackson tweaked his ankle during the contest and briefly exited the contest, but it's expected that he'll be a full practice participant by the end of the week to erase any concerns about his availability versus Tampa Bay.