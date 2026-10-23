Jackson (ankle) remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Bengals after Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Friday that the quarterback's availability is still being evaluated, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Jackson back on the practice field Friday and Minter noting that he got a "pretty good amount of work in," Baltimore is at least leaving the door open for its star quarterback to return. Minter added that the decision will hinge on how Jackson feels and how effective he can be, so this could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.