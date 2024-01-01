Jackson completed 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions and added six rushes for 35 yards in the Ravens' 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jackson's numbers, which netted a perfect 158.3 QB rating, essentially tell the tale of what type of afternoon it was for him and the Ravens as a whole. The one-time league MVP continued making an airtight case for another run at the honors with his spectacular performance, which was punctuated by touchdown tosses of 20 yards to Justice Hill, 75 yards to Zay Flowers, 35 yards and seven yards to Isaiah Likely and four yards to Patrick Ricard. Jackson now has an 11:2 TD:INT over his last four games, sample in which he's eclipsed the 300-yard mark twice. With the AFC's No. 1 seed now in hand, it remains to be seen if Jackson sees any action in the Week 18 finale against the Steelers.