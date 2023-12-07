Jackson who didn't participate in practice Thursday, is dealing with an illness, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson practiced fully Wednesday, but his absence from the field a day later is being attributed to an illness. Added context regarding Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Rams will arrive Friday, but if the QB is able to work in any capacity to close the practice week, he'll be on track to be available this weekend.
