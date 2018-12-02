Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Returns to game
Jackson passed all concussion tests after exiting in the third quarter and returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jackson missed one drive while being evaluated for a head injury but returned for Baltimore's subsequent offensive possession, which culminated in a 47-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.
