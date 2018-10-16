Jackson played two offensive snaps Sunday and took one carry for 22 yards against the Titans.

It was a season-low snap count total for the rookie, but he still managed to impress with a season-long run of 22 yards. Jackson's run showed vision and patience in letting the play develop and he came up just shy of notching his first rushing touchdown. Joe Flacco's strong play to start the season has squashed any notion of Jackson supplanting him as the starter this year, so it seems Jackson will have a limited and highly specialized role for the time being.