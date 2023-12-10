Jackson completed 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Rams. He added 11 rushes for 70 yards.

Jackson erupted in the win, topping 300 passing yards for the second time this season while also topping 40 passes for the first time on the campaign. He spread targets around evenly, finding each of Odell Beckham, Isaiah Likely and Zay Flowers for gains of at least 20 yards as well as touchdowns. Jackson was also active as a rusher, and he managed his highest yardage total on the ground since Week 3. Altogether, it was an excellent performance from Jackson, though it was only his second multi-touchdown performance in his last six games.