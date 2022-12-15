Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Cleveland.
Jackson will miss his second straight game due to the left knee sprain he sustained in the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Broncos. Given that he hasn't taken the field in any capacity in the Ravens' subsequent six practices, Jackson can't be considered a lock to play Week 16 against the Falcons, at least at this juncture. Though head coach John Harbaugh stopped short of announcing a starter for Saturday's game, Tyler Huntley cleared the concussion protocol Thursday and doesn't carry a designation into the weekend, all but assuring that he'll fill in for Jackson again.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at walk-through•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Still not practicing•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Sits out first Week 15 practice•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: On inactive list for Week 14•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: May not play again until Week 16•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Gets doubtful designation•