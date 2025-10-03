Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Since being forced out of this past Sunday's loss to Kansas City, Jackson hasn't practiced, and now that he's officially been deemed out versus Houston, Cooper Rush is slated to start in his place this weekend, with Tyler Huntley a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad. The star QB's next chance to play will arrive Oct. 12 against the Rams, but if Jackson's hamstring issue doesn't improve in short order, the team could elect to err on the side of caution, with a Week 7 bye on the horizon.