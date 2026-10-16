Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that the Ravens have ruled out Jackson (ankle) for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Considering Jackson hasn't practiced since spraining his left ankle in the middle of the Ravens' Week 4 win at Tennessee, it comes as no surprise that Minter again made the decision to keep the team's No. 1 QB on the sideline Sunday. With Jackson in street clothes this weekend, Baltimore will continue to roll with Tyler Huntley leading the offense. Jackson's next chance to play is Sunday, Oct. 25 against the Bengals.