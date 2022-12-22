The Ravens ruled Jackson (knee) out for Saturday's game against the Falcons.

Even though initial reports indicated that he was expected to miss only two games due to the PCL sprain he suffered to his left knee during the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Broncos, Jackson will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest this weekend after failing to resume practicing in any fashion since suffering the injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hasn't provided many specifics regarding where exactly Jackson stands in his recovery from the injury, so at this stage, the 2019 NFL MVP looks uncertain to make it back for Baltimore's Week 17 matchup with the Steelers on Jan. 1. Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but he's expected to make his third consecutive start after he was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday for the second day in a row.