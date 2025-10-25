default-cbs-image
Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Jackson's practice participation Friday was downgraded from full to limited, and he will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 4 against Kansas City. Cooper Rush got the start in Weeks 5 and 6 in Jackson's absence, but it will be Tyler Huntley -- who the Ravens signed from the practice squad to the active roster Friday -- getting the start against Chicago. Schefter relays that Jackson is expected to make his return in Week 9 against the Dolphins on Thursday.

